Puff pastry bacon twists — a crispy 15-minute recipe

Bacon rolls. Photo: video still

Bacon twists are a simple yet impressive dish that can be prepared in just a few minutes. The puff pastry becomes tender and crispy, while the bacon adds a savory flavor and an appetizing aroma. This recipe is perfect for breakfasts, snacks, or a festive table.

The recipe was published on the YouTube channel Alina FooDee.

You will need:

puff pastry — 250 g;

bacon — 150 g;

sugar — a pinch;

egg — 1;

sesame seeds — for sprinkling.

Instructions:

Thaw the puff pastry and roll it out into a thin rectangular sheet. Arrange the bacon slices evenly over the surface of the pastry so that the entire area is covered.

Pastry and bacon. Photo: video still

Next, cut the pastry with bacon lengthwise into long strips about 2 cm wide, then carefully twist each strip into a spiral to form sticks.

Pastry and bacon twists. Photo: video still

Place the prepared twists on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Lightly brush them with beaten egg, sprinkle a pinch of sugar for a caramelized effect, and top with sesame seeds.

Bacon twists baking in the oven. Photo: video still

Bake in a preheated oven at 375°Ffor about 15–20 minutes, until the twists turn golden and crispy.

