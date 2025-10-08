Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Publication time 8 October 2025 17:36
Puff pastry bacon twists — a crispy 15-minute recipe
Bacon rolls. Photo: video still

Bacon twists are a simple yet impressive dish that can be prepared in just a few minutes. The puff pastry becomes tender and crispy, while the bacon adds a savory flavor and an appetizing aroma. This recipe is perfect for breakfasts, snacks, or a festive table.

The recipe was published on the YouTube channel Alina FooDee.

You will need:

  • puff pastry — 250 g;
  • bacon — 150 g;
  • sugar — a pinch;
  • egg — 1;
  • sesame seeds — for sprinkling.

Instructions:

Thaw the puff pastry and roll it out into a thin rectangular sheet. Arrange the bacon slices evenly over the surface of the pastry so that the entire area is covered.

що приготувати з листкового тіста
Pastry and bacon. Photo: video still

Next, cut the pastry with bacon lengthwise into long strips about 2 cm wide, then carefully twist each strip into a spiral to form sticks.

що приготувати на сніданок
Pastry and bacon twists. Photo: video still

Place the prepared twists on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Lightly brush them with beaten egg, sprinkle a pinch of sugar for a caramelized effect, and top with sesame seeds.

recipe for bacon rolls
Bacon twists baking in the oven. Photo: video still

Bake in a preheated oven at 375°Ffor about 15–20 minutes, until the twists turn golden and crispy.

Julia Shcherbak - editor
Author
Julia Shcherbak
