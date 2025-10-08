Puff pastry bacon twists — a crispy 15-minute recipe

Bacon puff pastry rolls — a 15-minute breakfast delight
Bacon twists are a simple yet impressive dish that can be prepared in just a few minutes. The puff pastry becomes tender and crispy, while the bacon adds a savory flavor and an appetizing aroma. This recipe is perfect for breakfasts, snacks, or a festive table.
The recipe was published on the YouTube channel Alina FooDee.
You will need:
- puff pastry — 250 g;
- bacon — 150 g;
- sugar — a pinch;
- egg — 1;
- sesame seeds — for sprinkling.
Instructions:
Thaw the puff pastry and roll it out into a thin rectangular sheet. Arrange the bacon slices evenly over the surface of the pastry so that the entire area is covered.
Next, cut the pastry with bacon lengthwise into long strips about 2 cm wide, then carefully twist each strip into a spiral to form sticks.
Place the prepared twists on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Lightly brush them with beaten egg, sprinkle a pinch of sugar for a caramelized effect, and top with sesame seeds.
Bake in a preheated oven at 375°Ffor about 15–20 minutes, until the twists turn golden and crispy.
