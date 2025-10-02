Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Juicy cutlets in the oven for dinner — delicious recipe

Juicy cutlets in the oven for dinner — delicious recipe

Publication time 3 October 2025 23:11
Oven-baked cutlets for dinner — a delicious recipe
Cutlets on a baking tray. Photo: video still

Oven-baked cutlets are a beloved recipe passed down from generation to generation. Thanks to the vegetables in the mixture, the mince turns out tender and juicy, while the pickled onions add a bright accent to the dish. This dinner is not only hearty but also incredibly aromatic.

The recipe was published on the YouTube channel TASTY and HEALTHY.

You will need:

For the cutlets:

  • mixed mince — 1 kg (pork shoulder 700 g, chicken fillet 300 g);
  • raw carrots — 2 pcs (250 g);
  • raw potatoes — 2–3 pcs (350 g);
  • fresh parsley — 30 g;
  • garlic — 5–6 cloves;
  • salt — 2 tsp;
  • ground coriander — 1.5 tsp;
  • sweet paprika — 1.5 tsp;
  • ground black pepper — to taste.

For the pickled onions:

  • onion — 2 pcs (300 g)
  • fresh parsley — 20 g
  • sugar — 1 tbsp
  • salt — 1 tsp
  • apple cider vinegar — 5 tbsp
  • boiling water — 150 ml

Preparation:

Grate the carrots and potatoes finely, and mince the garlic. Mix them with the mince, then add salt, pepper, coriander, paprika, and chopped parsley. Knead the mixture thoroughly until it becomes homogeneous.

cutlets in the oven
Mince and vegetables. Photo: video still

Form the patties and place them on a baking tray lined with parchment paper. bake in the oven at 200 °C for about 50–55 minutes until golden and appetizing.

recipe for cutlets in the oven
Cooking the patties. photo: video still

Prepare the pickled onions separately: slice them into half-rings and pour over boiling water with salt, sugar, and vinegar.

recipe for juicy cutlets in the oven
Baked patties. Photo: video still

Let the onions steep for 15 minutes, then add chopped parsley before serving.

recipe for delicious cutlets in the oven
Patties and onions. Photo: video still

Maryna Evtiagina - editor
Author
Maryna Evtiagina
