Cheesy pork patties with tomato — flavorful, juicy, and simple to make

Cheesy pork patties with tomato. Photo: screenshot from the video

This new patty recipe is a quick dinner idea that the whole family will love. Juicy minced meat, a delicate sauce, melted cheese, and flavorful tomatoes come together to create a delicious dish that can be easily cooked in the oven in just half an hour.

The recipe was published on the YouTube channel Kitchen with Marina.

Advertisement

Ingredients (for 4 servings, 5 oz / 150 g each):

1.3 lb ground pork (600 g)

Salt, black pepper, garlic powder, paprika — to taste

2 tbsp sour cream

1 tbsp mayonnaise

1 tsp mustard

4 oz shredded mozzarella or other hard cheese (120 g)

1–2 medium tomatoes, sliced

Dried basil — to taste

Step-by-step guide

Season the minced pork with salt, pepper, dried garlic and paprika. Knead well until smooth. Divide the minced meat into 4 equal parts and form flat patties of any shape on parchment.

Minced meat and spices. Photo: still from the video

Prepare the sauce: mix sour cream, mayonnaise and mustard, add a pinch of salt. Spread each cutlet with the sauce, spreading it evenly over the surface. Sprinkle with cheese, put tomato slices on top, lightly salt and sprinkle with dried basil. Finish with another thin layer of cheese.

Stuffing and cheese. Photo: still from the video

Bake at 392°F (200 °C) for about 15–20 minutes, until the cheese is melted and golden.

Ready-to-eat patty. Photo: still from the video

Serve hot: the patties are juicy inside, with a delicate cheese cap and the aroma of fresh tomatoes. Enjoy!

Read more:

Meatballs in cream sauce — a delicious dinner in 30 minutes

New dinner dish instead of cutlets — you’ll need chicken + rice

Baked chicken with rice — main course and side in one dish

Try a new dinner recipe in 15 minutes — Incredibly delicious