Cheesy pork patties with tomato — flavorful, juicy, and simple to make

Cheesy pork patties with tomato — a quick and delicious dinner
This new patty recipe is a quick dinner idea that the whole family will love. Juicy minced meat, a delicate sauce, melted cheese, and flavorful tomatoes come together to create a delicious dish that can be easily cooked in the oven in just half an hour.
The recipe was published on the YouTube channel Kitchen with Marina.
Ingredients (for 4 servings, 5 oz / 150 g each):
- 1.3 lb ground pork (600 g)
- Salt, black pepper, garlic powder, paprika — to taste
- 2 tbsp sour cream
- 1 tbsp mayonnaise
- 1 tsp mustard
- 4 oz shredded mozzarella or other hard cheese (120 g)
- 1–2 medium tomatoes, sliced
- Dried basil — to taste
Step-by-step guide
Season the minced pork with salt, pepper, dried garlic and paprika. Knead well until smooth. Divide the minced meat into 4 equal parts and form flat patties of any shape on parchment.
Prepare the sauce: mix sour cream, mayonnaise and mustard, add a pinch of salt. Spread each cutlet with the sauce, spreading it evenly over the surface. Sprinkle with cheese, put tomato slices on top, lightly salt and sprinkle with dried basil. Finish with another thin layer of cheese.
Bake at 392°F (200 °C) for about 15–20 minutes, until the cheese is melted and golden.
Serve hot: the patties are juicy inside, with a delicate cheese cap and the aroma of fresh tomatoes. Enjoy!
