Easy oven-baked chicken and rice casserole everyone will devour — recipe

Chicken thighs with rice. Photo: smakuiemo.com.ua

This dish is a real find for those who appreciate delicious, home-cooked meals without the hassle. Chicken thighs, rice, and vegetables are baked together in the oven, absorbing the aromas of spices and soy sauce. The result is tender chicken, fluffy rice, and vibrant vegetables that come together to create a harmonious flavor.

A simple, quick and very convenient recipe for the whole family was published by Smakuiemo.

You will need:

6 chicken thighs

2 Tbsp chicken seasoning (about 25 g)

¼ cup soy sauce (about 60 g)

1 cup long-grain rice (about 7 oz / 200 g)

2 Tbsp vegetable seasoning (about 25 g)

1 cup frozen mixed vegetables (about 3.5 oz / 100 g)

1 cup broccoli florets (about 3.5 oz / 100 g)

2½ cups water

Step-by-step guide

Rinse the thighs well, pat dry with a paper towel, rub with chicken seasoning and pour over soy sauce. Leave to marinate for about 20–30 minutes — this will make the meat tender and flavorful.

Chicken and spices. Photo: smakuiemo.com.ua

Meanwhile, prepare the rice — rinse it several times until it runs clear so that the grains do not stick together during baking.

Vegetables in a saucepan. Photo: smakuiemo.com.ua

Pour rice into a baking dish, add the frozen vegetable mixture and broccoli. Sprinkle with vegetable seasoning and stir to distribute the spices evenly.

Chicken and rice. Photo: smakuiemo.com.ua

Put the marinated chicken thighs on top. Carefully pour in 2.5 cups of water — the liquid should lightly cover the rice. Cover the dish with foil and steam it in a preheated 356 °F (ca. 180 °C) oven. Bake for 50 to 60 minutes.

The ready-to-eat dish. Photo: smakuiemo.com.ua

Remove the foil 10 minutes before the end of the cooking time to allow the chicken to brown and develop an appetizing crust. After baking, let the dish rest for a few minutes to allow the rice to absorb the remaining moisture and become crumbly. Enjoy!

