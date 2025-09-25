Easy one-pot red lentil & veggie soup everyone will love

Lentils on a frying pan. Photo: Screenshot from video

Not only are Turkish lentils tasty, they are also very healthy and ideal for everyday meals. A combination of red lentils, vegetables, and aromatic spices makes this dish nutritious, satisfying, and light. This recipe is considered a superfood, especially valuable for women's health because it contains lots of protein, fiber, and important micronutrients.

The recipe was published on the YouTube channel Lyubymivska Kukhnia.

You will need (4 servings):

1 medium onion, diced

2 medium carrots (about 7 oz), diced

2 medium potatoes, peeled & cubed

3/4 cup red lentils (150 g), rinsed

1 1/2 cups tomato purée or crushed tomatoes (about 5 oz / 130 g)

1 1/2 cups water (or vegetable broth for richer flavor)

2 Tbsp vegetable oil (sunflower or olive oil)

1 tsp ground coriander

1 tsp garlic powder

2 tsp salt (or to taste)

1/2 tsp black pepper (or to taste)

1/2 tsp dried oregano

1 bay leaf

Step-by-step guide

Peel the onion and cut it into small cubes. Cut the carrots into small cubes. Pour oil into a preheated frying pan, add onions and carrots, fry for 5 minutes over medium heat, stirring.

Chopped carrots. Photo: still from the video

Cut the potatoes into small pieces and add them to the vegetables. Rinse the red lentils, cover them with water, and bring them to a boil. Boil them for three minutes, then drain off the excess liquid and put them in the frying pan.

Add the lentils. Photo: still from the video

Add 350 ml of water, add spices: coriander, dried garlic, salt, pepper, oregano and bay leaf. Mix well, cover and cook over medium heat for 20 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Tomato paste. Photo: still from the video

After 10 minutes, pour in the tomato purée, stir again and adjust the amount of salt if necessary. Cook for another 10 minutes until the vegetables are soft, and the dish is thick.

The dish is ready. Photo: still from the video

If necessary, add a little water for the desired consistency. Serve Turkish lentils hot as a separate dish or with pita bread. Enjoy!

