Easy one-pot red lentil & veggie soup everyone will love

Turkish Red Lentil Soup — a superfood boost for women’s health
Not only are Turkish lentils tasty, they are also very healthy and ideal for everyday meals. A combination of red lentils, vegetables, and aromatic spices makes this dish nutritious, satisfying, and light. This recipe is considered a superfood, especially valuable for women's health because it contains lots of protein, fiber, and important micronutrients.
You will need (4 servings):
- 1 medium onion, diced
- 2 medium carrots (about 7 oz), diced
- 2 medium potatoes, peeled & cubed
- 3/4 cup red lentils (150 g), rinsed
- 1 1/2 cups tomato purée or crushed tomatoes (about 5 oz / 130 g)
- 1 1/2 cups water (or vegetable broth for richer flavor)
- 2 Tbsp vegetable oil (sunflower or olive oil)
- 1 tsp ground coriander
- 1 tsp garlic powder
- 2 tsp salt (or to taste)
- 1/2 tsp black pepper (or to taste)
- 1/2 tsp dried oregano
- 1 bay leaf
Step-by-step guide
Peel the onion and cut it into small cubes. Cut the carrots into small cubes. Pour oil into a preheated frying pan, add onions and carrots, fry for 5 minutes over medium heat, stirring.
Cut the potatoes into small pieces and add them to the vegetables. Rinse the red lentils, cover them with water, and bring them to a boil. Boil them for three minutes, then drain off the excess liquid and put them in the frying pan.
Add 350 ml of water, add spices: coriander, dried garlic, salt, pepper, oregano and bay leaf. Mix well, cover and cook over medium heat for 20 minutes, stirring occasionally.
After 10 minutes, pour in the tomato purée, stir again and adjust the amount of salt if necessary. Cook for another 10 minutes until the vegetables are soft, and the dish is thick.
If necessary, add a little water for the desired consistency. Serve Turkish lentils hot as a separate dish or with pita bread. Enjoy!
