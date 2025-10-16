Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Pumpkin, eggs, milk — easy no-sugar breakfast

Pumpkin, eggs, milk — easy no-sugar breakfast

Publication time 18 October 2025 17:13
Updated 17:15
Sugar-free pumpkin pancakes — no-oven breakfast recipe with photos
Pumpkin and eggs. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

These pumpkin pancakes are a true autumn breakfast delight. They are tender, aromatic, and completely sugar-free, making them suitable even for those who are mindful of their diet. They are quick to prepare, require no oven, and use only a few simple ingredients — pumpkin, milk, and eggs.

The recipe was published by Smachnenke.

You will need:

  • pumpkin puree — ½ cup;
  • milk — 600 ml;
  • eggs — 2;
  • flour — 200 g (wheat, oat, or rice);
  • a pinch of salt;
  • vegetable oil — 2 tbsp + a little for frying;
  • vanilla sugar — optional.

Step-by-Step guide

Cut the pumpkin into cubes and steam for 10–12 minutes to preserve its natural color and aroma. Alternatively, you can bake or boil the pumpkin. Once soft, blend it into a smooth puree.

recipe for pumpkin pancakes
Making pumpkin pancakes. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

In a large bowl, whisk the eggs with a pinch of salt and vanilla sugar. Add the milk and pumpkin puree, and mix with a whisk until smooth. Gradually add the flour, stirring well to avoid lumps. Finally, pour in the oil and mix again. Heat a pan, grease it with a small amount of oil, and pour a thin layer of batter. Fry the pancakes on both sides until golden brown.

recipe for pumpkin pancakes for breakfast
Pancake on a frying pan. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

The finished pumpkin pancakes are thin, elastic, and aromatic. Serve them with sour cream, yogurt, honey, or fresh fruits. This is a light, tasty, and nutritious breakfast that requires no oven.

Julia Shcherbak - editor
Author
Julia Shcherbak
