Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyFoodFashion and beautyTravelTravelFashionTravelRecipesHomePropertyAutomotiveEconomyUkraineNews of the dayPsychology 2025SportCelebrityArmyHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateExclusiveHoroscopeMoviesWarWar economyShows and starsMovies and TV showsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsFashion
Celebrity
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion and beauty
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies and TV shows
News of the day
Property
Psychology
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Food No-bake "Raffaello" dessert with cream and 150 g coconut

No-bake "Raffaello" dessert with cream and 150 g coconut

Ua en ru
Publication time 25 October 2025 06:12
Updated 16:32
No-bake Raffaello dessert — recipe for a creamy coconut treat with photos
No-bake dessert. Photo: smakuiemo.com.ua

This no-bake "Raffaello" dessert is pure magic of delicacy. With just a few simple ingredients — milk, cream, and coconut flakes — you can create a homemade treat that tastes even better than store-bought sweets. It’s easy to prepare without an oven, and the result impresses with its lightness and aroma.

The recipe was published by Smakuiemo.

Advertisement

Ingredients you will need:

  • flour — 140 g;
  • sugar — 120 g;
  • vanilla sugar — 10 g;
  • milk — 1 L;
  • butter — 50 g;
  • salt — a pinch;
  • coconut flakes — 150–200 g;
  • cream 33% — 200 ml;
  • vanilla sugar — 1 tsp.

Preparation method:

In a deep bowl, mix the flour, sugar, and vanilla sugar. Pour in a little milk to form a smooth, lump-free mixture, then add the rest of the warm milk. Transfer the mixture to a saucepan and cook over medium heat, stirring constantly until the cream thickens.

no-bake dessert recipe
Coconut flakes. Photo: smakuiemo.com.ua

Add the butter to the hot cream and stir until fully melted. Spread a layer of coconut flakes evenly on the bottom of a baking dish or tray. Bring the prepared hot cream briefly to a boil again, then pour it over the coconut base, leveling the surface.

recipe for no-bake cookies
Coconut flakes and cream. Photo: smakuiemo.com.ua

Cover the mixture with cling film directly on the surface and let it cool completely, then place it in the refrigerator for 30 minutes.

recipe for rafaello dessert
Whipped cream. Photo: smakuiemo.com.ua

Whip the chilled cream with vanilla sugar until firm but soft peaks form. Remove the cling film from the cooled cream, spread the whipped cream on top, and smooth it out. Cut the dessert into rectangles and roll them into small rolls.

delicious dessert with coconut flakes and Raffaello cream
Preparing dessert. Photo: smakuiemo.com.ua

You will get a delicate, airy, and fragrant dessert with a rich coconut flavor — a true homemade no-bake "Raffaello."

Read more:

Pumpkin, eggs, milk — easy no-sugar breakfast

Pumpkin-cheese bake that brings autumn to your table

French Apple Cake recipe — no crust, just pure apple bliss

dessert recipe baking no bake
Julia Shcherbak - editor
Author
Julia Shcherbak
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information