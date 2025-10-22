No-bake Raffaello dessert — recipe for a creamy coconut treat with photos

No-bake dessert. Photo: smakuiemo.com.ua

This no-bake "Raffaello" dessert is pure magic of delicacy. With just a few simple ingredients — milk, cream, and coconut flakes — you can create a homemade treat that tastes even better than store-bought sweets. It’s easy to prepare without an oven, and the result impresses with its lightness and aroma.

The recipe was published by Smakuiemo.

Ingredients you will need:

flour — 140 g;

sugar — 120 g;

vanilla sugar — 10 g;

milk — 1 L;

butter — 50 g;

salt — a pinch;

coconut flakes — 150–200 g;

cream 33% — 200 ml;

vanilla sugar — 1 tsp.

Preparation method:

In a deep bowl, mix the flour, sugar, and vanilla sugar. Pour in a little milk to form a smooth, lump-free mixture, then add the rest of the warm milk. Transfer the mixture to a saucepan and cook over medium heat, stirring constantly until the cream thickens.

Coconut flakes. Photo: smakuiemo.com.ua

Add the butter to the hot cream and stir until fully melted. Spread a layer of coconut flakes evenly on the bottom of a baking dish or tray. Bring the prepared hot cream briefly to a boil again, then pour it over the coconut base, leveling the surface.

Coconut flakes and cream. Photo: smakuiemo.com.ua

Cover the mixture with cling film directly on the surface and let it cool completely, then place it in the refrigerator for 30 minutes.

Whipped cream. Photo: smakuiemo.com.ua

Whip the chilled cream with vanilla sugar until firm but soft peaks form. Remove the cling film from the cooled cream, spread the whipped cream on top, and smooth it out. Cut the dessert into rectangles and roll them into small rolls.

Preparing dessert. Photo: smakuiemo.com.ua

You will get a delicate, airy, and fragrant dessert with a rich coconut flavor — a true homemade no-bake "Raffaello."

