Polish Apple Cake recipe without dough or eggs — just 10 minutes of prep

Polish Apple Pie. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

This Polish apple pie is a culinary gem. It's made without dough or eggs and doesn't require kneading — the ingredients are simply layered. Semolina makes the cake crumbly, the apples make it juicy, and the cinnamon gives it an incredible flavor. It's the perfect dessert that never fails.

The recipe was published by Smachnenke.

Ingredients (for a 9x13-inch baking dish)

1 cup all-purpose flour (about 130 g)

1 cup semolina (about 160 g)

1 cup granulated sugar (about 180 g)

1 teaspoon baking powder

Pinch of salt

1¾ pounds apples (about 800 g)

2 tablespoons lemon juice

Ground cinnamon, to taste

¾ cup milk (about 200 ml)

4 tablespoons unsalted butter (about 50 g)

3 tablespoons semolina (for dusting the pan)

Step-by-step-guide

In a large bowl, mix flour, semolina, sugar, baking powder, and a pinch of salt. Divide the mixture into three equal parts; these will form the layers of the cake.

Semolina and sugar. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

Peel and grate the apples on a coarse grater. Add lemon juice and cinnamon to intensify the flavor.

Grated apples. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

Cover the baking dish with parchment paper and sprinkle semolina on top. Arrange the ingredients in layers: first, one part of the dry mixture; then, half of the apples; then, the second part of the dry mixture; then, the remaining apples; and finally, the third part of the dry mixture on top.

Making the pie. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

In a small bowl, combine the warm milk and melted butter, then pour the mixture evenly over the cake. This will help the layers stick together and create a delicate structure.

Apple pie. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

Bake at 350 °F (ca 180 °C) for 40–45 minutes, until the top is golden and fragrant. After baking, let the cake cool, then sprinkle with powdered sugar. Enjoy!

