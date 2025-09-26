Breton pie — homemade recipe for a French dessert

Breton pie — a simple recipe for an exquisite French dessert
The Breton pie is an exquisite French dessert that combines a simple recipe with incredible flavor. Thanks to its tender dough and appetizing golden crust, it becomes a true centerpiece for tea time. It’s easy to make at home, and the results are always impressive.
You will need:
- butter — 110 g (about 1/2 cup);
- granulated sugar — 110 g (about 1/2 cup);
- egg yolks — 3–4 (depending on size);
- egg yolk for brushing — 1;
- flour — 140 g (about 1 cup).
Method of preparation
Soften the butter and beat it together with the sugar until creamy. Add the egg yolks and mix thoroughly until you get a smooth, homogeneous mixture.
Add the sifted flour and knead into a soft, slightly sticky dough that holds its shape well.
Line a baking pan with parchment paper, place the dough inside, and flatten it with hands moistened with water. Chill the pan in the freezer for 40–45 minutes to give the tart a crumbly texture and an appetizing golden crust.
Before baking, brush the surface with a beaten egg yolk and create a light pattern with a fork.
Bake in the oven at 180 °C (350 °F) for about 35–40 minutes, until the dough turns golden brown.
Let the finished pie cool completely so it holds its shape and can be easily sliced.
