Breton pie — homemade recipe for a French dessert

Breton pie. Photo: smakuiemo.com.ua

The Breton pie is an exquisite French dessert that combines a simple recipe with incredible flavor. Thanks to its tender dough and appetizing golden crust, it becomes a true centerpiece for tea time. It’s easy to make at home, and the results are always impressive.

The recipe was published by Smakuiemo.

Advertisement

You will need:

butter — 110 g (about 1/2 cup);

granulated sugar — 110 g (about 1/2 cup);

egg yolks — 3–4 (depending on size);

egg yolk for brushing — 1;

flour — 140 g (about 1 cup).

Method of preparation

Soften the butter and beat it together with the sugar until creamy. Add the egg yolks and mix thoroughly until you get a smooth, homogeneous mixture.

Butter. Photo: smakuiemo.com.ua

Add the sifted flour and knead into a soft, slightly sticky dough that holds its shape well.

Preparing the dough. Photo: smakuiemo.com.ua

Line a baking pan with parchment paper, place the dough inside, and flatten it with hands moistened with water. Chill the pan in the freezer for 40–45 minutes to give the tart a crumbly texture and an appetizing golden crust.

Preparing the pie. Photo: smakui emo.com.ua

Before baking, brush the surface with a beaten egg yolk and create a light pattern with a fork.

Beaten egg yolk. Photo: smakui emo.com.ua

Bake in the oven at 180 °C (350 °F) for about 35–40 minutes, until the dough turns golden brown.

The pie is ready. Photo: smakui emo.com.ua

Let the finished pie cool completely so it holds its shape and can be easily sliced.

Read more:

Easy Plum Cake recipe from The New York Times

Semolina and berry cake without a mixer — just mix and bake

How to make a No-Bake Cappuccino Cake in just 10 minutes