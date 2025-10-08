The cozy Fall dessert that outshines classic Charlotte Cake — simple recipe

This Two-Apple Pie is softer and sweeter than Charlotte Cake
This delicate apple pie with dried apricots is a true autumn delight that even surpasses the classic Charlotte Cake. The combination of sweet apples, citrus zest, cinnamon, and dried fruit creates a unique flavor that evokes a sense of home.
This pie is easy to make without scales or complicated techniques, and the result will surprise you with its tenderness and balanced flavor, writes Smachnenke.
You will need:
- 2 large eggs
- ¾ cup (170 g) granulated sugar
- Pinch of salt
- ½ cup (120 ml) milk
- ⅓ cup (75 ml) sunflower oil (or any neutral oil)
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 2 cups (260 g) all-purpose flour
- 2 teaspoons (10 g) baking powder
- 2 medium apples, peeled and chopped
- Zest of 1 lemon
- ¾ cup (100–150 g) dried apricots, chopped
- 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- Butter, for greasing the pan
- Parchment paper, as needed
Step-by-step guide
Beat eggs with sugar and a pinch of salt in a deep bowl until light and creamy. Add milk, oil and vanilla extract, mix well with a whisk or mixer at low speed.
In another bowl, mix the sifted flour with baking powder and cinnamon. Gradually add the dry mixture to the liquid mixture, stirring gently until a homogeneous dough without lumps is formed.
Peel and core the apples, then cut them into small cubes. Cut the dried apricots into pieces and add them to the dough, along with the apples and grated lemon zest. Gently mix with a spatula to distribute the fruit evenly.
Cover the baking dish with paper and grease it with butter. Pour the dough into the mold and level the surface. Bake at 356 °F (ca. 180 °C) for about 40–45 minutes, until the top is golden, and a toothpick comes out dry.
