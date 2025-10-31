Best coconut poppy seed cake recipe — light, creamy, and impossible to resist

Coconut–poppy seed cake with silky cream. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

This cake is the perfect blend of simplicity and elegance. The tender sponge cake, filled with poppy seeds and coconut flakes, and the airy, creamy filling create a harmonious, festive dessert. The recipe is simple with no complicated steps, yet the result is impressive.

The recipe was published by Gospodynka.

You will need:

Eggs — 2 large

Salt — a pinch

Sugar — ½ cup + 1 tablespoon (90 g)

Sour cream (20% fat) — ⅔ cup (150 g)

Soft unsalted butter — 7 tablespoons (100 g)

Shredded coconut — 1 cup (80 g)

Dry poppy seeds — ¾ cup (120 g)

All-purpose flour — 1 cup (120 g)

Baking powder — 2 teaspoons (10 g)

Vanilla sugar — 2 teaspoons (10 g)

For crème:

Eggs — 2 large

Sugar — ¾ cup + 1 tablespoon (170 g)

Cornstarch — ⅓ cup (40 g)

Milk — 2 cups (500 ml)

Vanilla sugar — 2 teaspoons (10 g)

Soft unsalted butter — ¾ cup (180 g)

Step-by-step guide

In a deep bowl, beat the eggs with a pinch of salt and sugar until the mixture is light and fluffy. Add the sour cream and softened butter, then mix everything together. Then, add the coconut flakes, poppy seeds, flour, baking powder, and vanilla sugar. Form the mixture into a thick, aromatic dough.

Preparing the crust.

Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

Line a 20-cm cake pan with foil or parchment paper. Pour the dough into the pan and spread it evenly. Bake at 350°F for about 35 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean. Let cool.

Crust and cream.

Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

In a saucepan, mix the eggs, sugar, and cornstarch together until the mixture is smooth. Gradually pour in the milk, stirring constantly. Cook over low heat until the mixture thickens. Add the vanilla sugar, then cover with plastic wrap. Let cool completely. Cream the butter until light and fluffy. Gradually add the custard, beating until smooth.

Ready-made cake. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

Cut the cooled cake into three layers. Place the first layer on a plate and spread cream on it. Cover it with the second layer and repeat. Cover the top and sides with cream, then sprinkle coconut flakes on top. For decoration, pipe cream in the form of flowers or stars. Refrigerate the cake for 3–4 hours to set. Before serving, decorate as desired. Enjoy!

