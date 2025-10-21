Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Only 3 ingredients for the most refreshing salad ever

Only 3 ingredients for the most refreshing salad ever

Publication time 22 October 2025 02:21
Updated 21:22
This 3-ingredient beet salad is creamy, fresh, and ready in minutes
Beet and carrot salad. Photo: smakuiemo.com.ua

This beet and carrot salad proves that a delicious dish doesn't require a lot of ingredients. Just three simple ingredients — beets, carrots, and cheese — come together to create the perfect combination of tenderness, freshness, and flavor. It can be prepared in minutes and is perfect for a quick dinner or festive snack.

The recipe was published by Smakuiemo.

You will need:

  • beets (boiled or baked) — 1 pc;
  • carrots (fresh) — 1 pc;
  • processed cheese — 2 pcs;
  • garlic — 1-2 cloves;
  • mayonnaise — 1 tbsp;
  • salt — to your taste.

Step-by-step guide

Peel and grate the beets on a fine grater. Grate the carrots as well. You can use them raw for a fresher flavor or scald them lightly if you prefer a softer texture.

Beet, Carrot, and Cheese Salad Recipe — Quick, Healthy, and Full of Flavor
Carrots and beets. Photo: smakuiemo.com.ua

To make them easier to grate, put processed cheeses in the freezer for 10 minutes. Then, grate them using a fine grater.

Beet, Carrot, and Cheese Salad Recipe — Quick, Healthy, and Full of Flavor
Preparing the salad. Photo: smakuiemo.com.ua

Combine beets, carrots, and cheese in a deep bowl. Add chopped garlic, mayonnaise, and salt. Mix well with a spoon until smooth.

Beet, Carrot, and Cheese Salad Recipe — Quick, Healthy, and Full of Flavor
Processed cheese and mayonnaise. Photo: smakuiemo.com.ua

This salad can be served on a platter and garnished with herbs or nuts. For a festive presentation, shape it into a ball and sprinkle it with grated beets or carrots. This bright, flavorful dish is ideal as an appetizer or light lunch salad.



Julia Shcherbak - editor
Author
Julia Shcherbak
