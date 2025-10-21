This 3-ingredient beet salad is creamy, fresh, and ready in minutes

Only 3 ingredients for the most refreshing salad ever
This beet and carrot salad proves that a delicious dish doesn't require a lot of ingredients. Just three simple ingredients — beets, carrots, and cheese — come together to create the perfect combination of tenderness, freshness, and flavor. It can be prepared in minutes and is perfect for a quick dinner or festive snack.
The recipe was published by Smakuiemo.
You will need:
- beets (boiled or baked) — 1 pc;
- carrots (fresh) — 1 pc;
- processed cheese — 2 pcs;
- garlic — 1-2 cloves;
- mayonnaise — 1 tbsp;
- salt — to your taste.
Step-by-step guide
Peel and grate the beets on a fine grater. Grate the carrots as well. You can use them raw for a fresher flavor or scald them lightly if you prefer a softer texture.
To make them easier to grate, put processed cheeses in the freezer for 10 minutes. Then, grate them using a fine grater.
Combine beets, carrots, and cheese in a deep bowl. Add chopped garlic, mayonnaise, and salt. Mix well with a spoon until smooth.
This salad can be served on a platter and garnished with herbs or nuts. For a festive presentation, shape it into a ball and sprinkle it with grated beets or carrots. This bright, flavorful dish is ideal as an appetizer or light lunch salad.
