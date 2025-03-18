33 Foods That Help with Weight Loss and Metabolism

Vegetable salad. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

Want to lose weight without the hassle of dieting? All you need to do is choose the right foods that will speed up your metabolism and help you shed those extra pounds. Include them in your diet and enjoy the results.

The list is courtesy of Smachnenke.

Success in the fight against excess weight depends largely on diet. To set your body up for natural weight loss, it's important to normalize your metabolism and improve your health. To do this, you need to understand which foods contribute to weight loss and how to combine them correctly.

Slimming products have several important features:

low calorie content;

high content of healthy proteins, fats and complex carbohydrates;

minimal amount of sugar;

high amount of fiber;

the presence of vitamins and minerals necessary for the healthy functioning of the body.

Choosing the right foods will help you create a balanced menu that will help you lose weight, improve your metabolism, and reduce the risk of developing diseases such as obesity or diabetes.

Dairy products

Milk and dairy products are high in protein, calcium and healthy fats.

Dairy products. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

However, you should choose only natural products without added sugar, dyes, and vegetable fats:

milk;

kefir (or buttermilk);

low-fat cheeses;

cottage cheese;

natural yogurt;

ryazhenka (baked fermented milk).

If you don't have lactose intolerance or problems with blood sugar levels, dairy products can be part of the diet. However, it is worth remembering that they have a high insulin index, so people with diabetes should consume them in moderation.

Vegetables and fruits

Vegetables and fruits play a key role in the process of losing weight, as they contain a lot of fiber, which improves digestion and gives a long-lasting feeling of satiety.

Vegetables that promote weight loss:

broccoli — contains vitamins B, C, E, K, fiber and amino acids;

carrots — reduces cravings for sweets;

spinach and celery — have a "negative calorie content";

cucumbers — have a diuretic effect;

tomatoes — help reduce cholesterol levels;

greens (parsley, dill) are a source of vitamins and minerals.

Potatoes are best consumed in limited quantities due to their high starch content.

Fruit is a great alternative to desserts. The best options for weight loss are:

grapefruit and oranges;

apples;

kiwi — rich in fiber;

watermelon, currants, cherries, strawberries.

Bananas, peaches, grapes, melon, and persimmons are best eaten in moderation because they contain more sugar.

Meat and fish

Lean meat is an important source of protein and helps to keep you full for a long time.

For a diet aimed at losing weight, you should choose:

beef;

veal;

chicken;

turkey.

Of the fish, the most useful are:

salmon — contains omega-3 fatty acids that regulate metabolism;

tuna — high in protein and low in fat;

mackerel, trout, herring, seafood.

Groats and cereals

Rice ta buckwheat. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

A balanced diet should include the right ratio of proteins, fats, and complex carbohydrates. The main sources of the latter are cereals and grains.

The best options for weight loss:

oatmeal;

buckwheat;

brown rice;

quinoa;

bulgur;

pearl barley;

wheat;

couscous.

It is worth limiting the consumption of semolina due to the high amount of simple carbohydrates and white rice due to its high starch content.

Legumes

Legumes help to replenish iron levels and also contain resistant starch, which helps to improve metabolism.

The most useful ones include:

beans;

lentils;

peas.

Due to their high protein and fiber content, they are excellent helpers in healthy weight loss.

Summary

A varied and balanced diet helps not only to lose weight, but also to maintain health. Choosing healthy foods, the right combination of proteins, fats, and carbohydrates, as well as regular consumption of vegetables, fruits, fish, meat, and cereals will help you achieve the desired result without strict diets and restrictions.

Earlier, we wrote about 5 lean everyday salads to eat and lose weight at the same time.

The Picnic Salad with simple ingredients and simple effort, which you can do in 5 minutes.

And the salad which is a perfect combination of tender chicken liver, juicy fried meat, and egg pancakes. It's easy to cook, and the taste is captivating from the first spoonful!