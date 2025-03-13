No bake Chocolate cake — No oven needed, simple ingredients

No-bake chocolate cake. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

A homemade cake made from simple ingredients — no oven, minimal cost and effort, and the result is a delicate, chocolatey dessert with a rich, melt-in-your-mouth flavor.

Recipe is courtesy of Gospodynka.

Ingredients:

egg — 1;

salt — one pinch;

vanilla — to taste;

sugar — 120 g;

vegetable oil — 80 g;

milk — 200 g;

flour — 200 g;

cocoa — 20 g;

baking powder — 15 g.

Crème:

yogurt or milk — 375 g;

sugar — 4 tbspn;

corn starch — 40 g;

cocoa — 20 g;

dark chocolate — 80 g;

butter — 40 g.

Glaze:

dark chocolate — 80 g;

butter — 1 tspn;

milk — 50 g.

How to make chocolate cake

In a heavy-bottomed saucepan, mix the yogurt, sugar, starch and cocoa, put on the fire and bring to a thickening, stirring constantly. Finally, add the dark chocolate pieces and butter, stir until smooth, and remove from heat. Transfer the cream to a bowl, cover with cling film until it is in contact, and leave to cool.

Making the dough. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

Beat the egg and salt with a whisk, add vanilla and sugar, pour in the oil and milk, and mix. Sift in the flour, cocoa and baking powder and knead into a smooth dough. Divide into two equal parts.

Chocolate dough. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

Grease a 26- or 28-cm-diameter frying pan with butter, pour in half the dough, cover and bake for 12–15 minutes until a skewer comes out dry. Bake the second part in the same way. Cut off the cooled cakes and grind the rest into crumbs for garnishing.

Chocolate spongy cake. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

Beat the cream well with a mixer. Spread the cream on the first layer, cover with the second layer, and grease the entire cake, including the sides. Sprinkle crumbs on sides.

Chocolate cake. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

For the glaze, mix chocolate, butter and milk, melt in a water bath or in the microwave, and stir until smooth.

Piece of cake. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

Pour the glazing over the top of the cake and draw a spiral pattern with a spoon. Put it in the fridge for a few hours to set.

We invite you to check out our selection of the most popular desserts and cakes:

Previously, we wrote about a perfect cottage cheese cake for breakfast that everyone will love!

You can also find an easy recipe for a semolina cake that requires no eggs or milk, but is still delicious and puffy!