No bake Chocolate cake — No oven needed, simple ingredients

An incredible No-bake Chocolate cake — Delicious recipe
A homemade cake made from simple ingredients — no oven, minimal cost and effort, and the result is a delicate, chocolatey dessert with a rich, melt-in-your-mouth flavor.
Recipe is courtesy of Gospodynka.
Ingredients:
- egg — 1;
- salt — one pinch;
- vanilla — to taste;
- sugar — 120 g;
- vegetable oil — 80 g;
- milk — 200 g;
- flour — 200 g;
- cocoa — 20 g;
- baking powder — 15 g.
Crème:
- yogurt or milk — 375 g;
- sugar — 4 tbspn;
- corn starch — 40 g;
- cocoa — 20 g;
- dark chocolate — 80 g;
- butter — 40 g.
Glaze:
- dark chocolate — 80 g;
- butter — 1 tspn;
- milk — 50 g.
How to make chocolate cake
In a heavy-bottomed saucepan, mix the yogurt, sugar, starch and cocoa, put on the fire and bring to a thickening, stirring constantly. Finally, add the dark chocolate pieces and butter, stir until smooth, and remove from heat. Transfer the cream to a bowl, cover with cling film until it is in contact, and leave to cool.
Beat the egg and salt with a whisk, add vanilla and sugar, pour in the oil and milk, and mix. Sift in the flour, cocoa and baking powder and knead into a smooth dough. Divide into two equal parts.
Grease a 26- or 28-cm-diameter frying pan with butter, pour in half the dough, cover and bake for 12–15 minutes until a skewer comes out dry. Bake the second part in the same way. Cut off the cooled cakes and grind the rest into crumbs for garnishing.
Beat the cream well with a mixer. Spread the cream on the first layer, cover with the second layer, and grease the entire cake, including the sides. Sprinkle crumbs on sides.
For the glaze, mix chocolate, butter and milk, melt in a water bath or in the microwave, and stir until smooth.
Pour the glazing over the top of the cake and draw a spiral pattern with a spoon. Put it in the fridge for a few hours to set.
We invite you to check out our selection of the most popular desserts and cakes:
Previously, we wrote about a perfect cottage cheese cake for breakfast that everyone will love!
You can also find an easy recipe for a semolina cake that requires no eggs or milk, but is still delicious and puffy!