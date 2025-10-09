Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Chicken and mushroom pie — simple savory pastry recipe

Chicken and mushroom pie — simple savory pastry recipe

Publication time 9 October 2025 17:03
Chicken and mushroom pie — an easy savory recipe for everyday baking
Chicken and mushroom pie — photo: smakuiemo.com.ua

This chicken and mushroom pie has everything needed for cozy homemade comfort: crispy puff pastry, tender creamy filling, and an appetizing aroma. It’s easy to prepare, yet the result is restaurant-quality. This dish is sure to become a favorite in your kitchen.

The recipe was published by Smakuiemo.

You will need:

  • 500 g puff yeast pastry;
  • 400 g chicken fillet;
  • 200 g mushrooms;
  • 1 onion;
  • 50 ml cream;
  • 50–100 g hard cheese;
  • Salt, black pepper, nutmeg to taste;
  • 1 egg for brushing;
  • sesame seeds for sprinkling.

Preparation:

Cut the chicken fillet into small pieces, dice the onion, and slice the mushrooms.

chicken pie
Chicken, mushrooms, and onions. Photo: smakuiemo.com.ua

Heat a little oil in a pan and sauté the onion until soft. Then add the chicken and cook until golden brown.

recipe for chicken and mushroom pie
Mushrooms and cream. Photo: smakuiemo.com.ua

Add the mushrooms, season with salt and pepper, and sprinkle in a pinch of nutmeg. Cook until the mushrooms release their juice and become tender.

delicious pie with chicken and mushrooms
Dough and filling. Photo: smakuiemo.com.ua

Pour in the cream, stir, and simmer for a few more minutes until the sauce thickens. Add the grated cheese, mix well, and let the filling cool—the filling should be tender and aromatic.

chicken, mushroom, and cream pie
Preparing the pie. Photo: smakuiemo.com.ua

Divide the dough into two portions. Roll out the first portion thinly and place it in a baking dish, forming the edges. Evenly spread the filling over the base. Roll out the second portion of dough, cover the top, and pinch the edges together. Brush the surface with a beaten egg and sprinkle with sesame seeds.

savory pie with chicken and mushrooms
The finished pie. Photo: smakuiemo.com.ua

Bake in a preheated oven at 356°F for about 40 minutes, until the pie turns golden and fragrant. Allow it to cool slightly before serving.

 

Julia Shcherbak - editor
Author
Julia Shcherbak
