Chicken and mushroom pie — an easy savory recipe for everyday baking

Chicken and mushroom pie — photo: smakuiemo.com.ua

This chicken and mushroom pie has everything needed for cozy homemade comfort: crispy puff pastry, tender creamy filling, and an appetizing aroma. It’s easy to prepare, yet the result is restaurant-quality. This dish is sure to become a favorite in your kitchen.

The recipe was published by Smakuiemo.

Advertisement

You will need:

500 g puff yeast pastry;

400 g chicken fillet;

200 g mushrooms;

1 onion;

50 ml cream;

50–100 g hard cheese;

Salt, black pepper, nutmeg to taste;

1 egg for brushing;

sesame seeds for sprinkling.

Preparation:

Cut the chicken fillet into small pieces, dice the onion, and slice the mushrooms.

Chicken, mushrooms, and onions. Photo: smakuiemo.com.ua

Heat a little oil in a pan and sauté the onion until soft. Then add the chicken and cook until golden brown.

Mushrooms and cream. Photo: smakuiemo.com.ua

Add the mushrooms, season with salt and pepper, and sprinkle in a pinch of nutmeg. Cook until the mushrooms release their juice and become tender.

Dough and filling. Photo: smakuiemo.com.ua

Pour in the cream, stir, and simmer for a few more minutes until the sauce thickens. Add the grated cheese, mix well, and let the filling cool—the filling should be tender and aromatic.

Preparing the pie. Photo: smakuiemo.com.ua

Divide the dough into two portions. Roll out the first portion thinly and place it in a baking dish, forming the edges. Evenly spread the filling over the base. Roll out the second portion of dough, cover the top, and pinch the edges together. Brush the surface with a beaten egg and sprinkle with sesame seeds.

The finished pie. Photo: smakuiemo.com.ua

Bake in a preheated oven at 356°F for about 40 minutes, until the pie turns golden and fragrant. Allow it to cool slightly before serving.

Read more:

New dinner dish instead of cutlets — you’ll need chicken + rice

Perfect chicken in creamy sauce — a dinner recipe

Only 3 ingredients: both simple and delicious salad