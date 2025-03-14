Fried salad — lean recipe is more filling than meat

Fried salad. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

If you want something light but still satisfying, this fried salad is a great choice. It is simple to prepare and tastes so good that even meat eaters will be delighted.

The recipe was published by Gospodynka.

You will need:

onion — 1 pc;

tomato — 1 pc;

salt — to taste;

sugar — a pinch;

beetroot — 2 pcs;

carrot — 1 pc;

potatoes — 4 pcs;

oil — for frying.

The method of cooking

Cut the onion into thin half rings, grate the tomato, salt, add a pinch of sugar, mix well, and leave to marinate.

Fried carrot. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

Heat the oil in two frying pans. Grate the beetroot and carrot and fry separately until soft, stirring constantly. Add salt if necessary.

Carrot and beetroot. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

Cut the potatoes into strips, add to the carrots, and fry together until golden brown. Add the pickled onions and stir.

Add the beetroot to all the other vegetables and stir for another 1-2 minutes. The dish is ready, you can serve it to the table.

