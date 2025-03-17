Dinner in 15 minutes — Alaska Pollock Recipe with a Delicate Creamy Flavor in a Pan

Fried Alaska Pollock. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

A quick, tasty and healthy dinner in 15 minutes. Pollock in a pan is tender and flavorful, and the creamy flavor makes the dish especially appetizing. Minimum effort — maximum taste.

The recipe is courtesy of Smachnenke.

Ingredients:

Pollock or other fish — 1 kg (3-4 pieces);

Salt — to taste;

Black pepper — to taste;

Onions — 2-3 pcs;

Oil — 4-5 tbsp.

How to make pan fried pollock

Rinse the fish well, cut off the fins and cut into portions. Season with salt and black pepper and mix thoroughly. Peel the onion and cut it into half rings.

Frozen fish. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

Pour oil into a frying pan, heat well and put the fish pieces in. Spread the chopped onion evenly on top.

Chopped onion. Photo:smachnenke.com.ua

Cover, reduce heat to medium and simmer for 10 minutes. Then turn the fish over, close the lid and cook for another 5 minutes.

Fish and onions. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

Sprinkle with fresh herbs before serving. The dish is tender and flavorful. Serve with rice, mashed potatoes or vegetables.

Ready to eat fish. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

