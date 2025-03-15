Hearty lean "instant" salad — suitable for dinner

Hearty lean salad. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

It takes minutes to prepare and is so delicious that you can eat it every night. The bean, carrot, and cucumber salad is perfect for a lean menu because it is hearty, flavorful, and easy to prepare.

The recipe was published by Smachnenke.

You will need:

canned red beans — 1 can;

carrot — 1 pc;

onion — 2 pcs;

pickled or marinated cucumbers — 3-4 pcs;

ground black pepper — to taste;

vegetable oil — for frying;

garlic — 1-2 cloves;

parsley — a pinch.

Method of cooking

Grate the carrot on the Korean carrot grater, cut the onion into half rings.

Onion and carrot. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

Pour a little oil into a frying pan, fry the onion and carrot over medium heat until soft, stirring occasionally.

Cooking frying. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

Put the fried vegetables in a salad bowl and let them cool slightly. Cut the cucumbers into thin strips, chop the parsley.

Adding vegetables. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

Add beans, cucumbers, parsley, and finely grated garlic to the carrot and onion.

Cooked salad. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

Season with black pepper, stir, and add salt if necessary. Serve immediately or let the dish stand for a while.

