Hearty lean "instant" salad — suitable for dinner
It takes minutes to prepare and is so delicious that you can eat it every night. The bean, carrot, and cucumber salad is perfect for a lean menu because it is hearty, flavorful, and easy to prepare.
The recipe was published by Smachnenke.
You will need:
- canned red beans — 1 can;
- carrot — 1 pc;
- onion — 2 pcs;
- pickled or marinated cucumbers — 3-4 pcs;
- ground black pepper — to taste;
- vegetable oil — for frying;
- garlic — 1-2 cloves;
- parsley — a pinch.
Method of cooking
Grate the carrot on the Korean carrot grater, cut the onion into half rings.
Pour a little oil into a frying pan, fry the onion and carrot over medium heat until soft, stirring occasionally.
Put the fried vegetables in a salad bowl and let them cool slightly. Cut the cucumbers into thin strips, chop the parsley.
Add beans, cucumbers, parsley, and finely grated garlic to the carrot and onion.
Season with black pepper, stir, and add salt if necessary. Serve immediately or let the dish stand for a while.
