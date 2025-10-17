Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyFoodFashion and beautyTravelTravelFashionTravelRecipesHomePropertyAutomotiveEconomyUkraineNews of the dayPsychology 2025SportCelebrityArmyHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateExclusiveHoroscopeMoviesWarWar economyShows and starsMovies and TV showsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsFashion
Celebrity
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion and beauty
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies and TV shows
News of the day
Property
Psychology
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Food 1 apple, 1 egg, and 5 minutes — apple “donuts” for breakfast

1 apple, 1 egg, and 5 minutes — apple “donuts” for breakfast

Ua en ru
Publication time 21 October 2025 18:34
Updated 18:34
5-minute apple donuts without oven — quick breakfast recipe with photos
Apple “donuts.” Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

If you’re craving something sweet and warm for breakfast, these apple "donuts" are the perfect choice. They are ready in just a few minutes, requiring no oven or complicated ingredients. Soft on the inside, with a crispy crust and the aroma of cinnamon, they bring comfort and lift your mood from the very first bite.

The recipe was published by Smachnenke.

Advertisement

Ingredients:

  • apple — 1 piece;
  • egg — 1;
  • sugar — 3 tbsp;
  • vanilla sugar — 1 packet (optional);
  • oil — 3 tbsp;
  • salt — a pinch;
  • plain yogurt — 200 g;
  • milk — 50 ml;
  • flour — approximately 350 g;
  • baking powder — 7 g;
  • oil — for frying;

For topping:

  • sugar;
  • cinnamon.

Instructions:

In a deep bowl, whisk the egg with sugar and vanilla sugar until light and frothy. Add oil, a pinch of salt, yogurt, and milk, then mix with a whisk until smooth.

what to make for breakfast
Dough and apples. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

Peel the apple and grate it on a coarse grater or cut into small cubes. Add to the wet mixture and stir. Gradually add the flour mixed with baking powder, kneading a soft, elastic dough that doesn’t stick to your hands. Heat a generous amount of oil in a deep skillet. With damp hands, shape small elongated donuts from the dough. Fry on both sides until golden brown.

apple doughnut recipe
Apple donuts. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

Place the finished donuts on a paper towel to remove excess oil, then roll them in a mixture of sugar and cinnamon. Serve warm — they are soft, aromatic, with a delicate apple flavor and a crispy crust.

Read more:

Viral Polish Apple Cake recipe uses just semolina and apples

Pumpkin-cheese bake that brings autumn to your table

French Apple Cake recipe — no crust, just pure apple bliss

apples recipe breakfast ideas breakfast recipe
Julia Shcherbak - editor
Author
Julia Shcherbak
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information