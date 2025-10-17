5-minute apple donuts without oven — quick breakfast recipe with photos

Apple “donuts.” Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

If you’re craving something sweet and warm for breakfast, these apple "donuts" are the perfect choice. They are ready in just a few minutes, requiring no oven or complicated ingredients. Soft on the inside, with a crispy crust and the aroma of cinnamon, they bring comfort and lift your mood from the very first bite.

The recipe was published by Smachnenke.

Ingredients:

apple — 1 piece;

egg — 1;

sugar — 3 tbsp;

vanilla sugar — 1 packet (optional);

oil — 3 tbsp;

salt — a pinch;

plain yogurt — 200 g;

milk — 50 ml;

flour — approximately 350 g;

baking powder — 7 g;

oil — for frying;

For topping:

sugar;

cinnamon.

Instructions:

In a deep bowl, whisk the egg with sugar and vanilla sugar until light and frothy. Add oil, a pinch of salt, yogurt, and milk, then mix with a whisk until smooth.

Dough and apples. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

Peel the apple and grate it on a coarse grater or cut into small cubes. Add to the wet mixture and stir. Gradually add the flour mixed with baking powder, kneading a soft, elastic dough that doesn’t stick to your hands. Heat a generous amount of oil in a deep skillet. With damp hands, shape small elongated donuts from the dough. Fry on both sides until golden brown.

Apple donuts. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

Place the finished donuts on a paper towel to remove excess oil, then roll them in a mixture of sugar and cinnamon. Serve warm — they are soft, aromatic, with a delicate apple flavor and a crispy crust.

