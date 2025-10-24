Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Chicken patties without shaping — needs 500 g of mince

Chicken patties without shaping — needs 500 g of mince

Publication time 27 October 2025 17:02
Updated 17:02
Chicken patties — no shaping needed, simple recipe for juicy homemade patties
Chicken patties. Photo: smakuiemo.com.ua

If you don’t like shaping patties by hand, this recipe is perfect for you — minimal effort, familiar ingredients, and maximum flavor. The apple makes them tender, the semolina light and airy, and each bite simply melts in your mouth. Ideal for a quick, homemade, and tasty dinner.

Рецепт опублікували Smakuiemo.

Ingredients:

  • ground meat (chicken or mixed) — 500 g;
  • sour apple — 1;
  • onion — 1;
  • egg — 1;
  • semolina — 2–3 tbsp;
  • milk or water — 50 ml;
  • salt, black pepper — to taste;
  • oil — for frying.

Instructions

Pour warm milk or water over the semolina and let it soak for a few minutes until it swells.

recipe for cutlets
Minced meat and onions. Photo: smakuiemo.com.ua

Finely chop the onion and grate the apple — it will make the patties tender and juicy.

recipe for cutlets with apple
Minced meat and grated apple. Photo: smakuiemo.com.ua

In a large bowl, mix the ground meat, apple, onion, egg, soaked semolina, salt, and pepper. Knead well — the mixture should be soft and slightly moist.      

recipe for chicken and apple cutlets
Cutlets in a frying pan. Photo: smakuiemo.com.ua

Heat oil in a frying pan. Spoon the mixture directly onto the pan, shaping the patties without forming them by hand. Fry on both sides until golden, then cover with a lid and cook on low heat until done.

Julia Shcherbak - editor
Author
Julia Shcherbak
