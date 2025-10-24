Chicken patties — no shaping needed, simple recipe for juicy homemade patties

Chicken patties. Photo: smakuiemo.com.ua

If you don’t like shaping patties by hand, this recipe is perfect for you — minimal effort, familiar ingredients, and maximum flavor. The apple makes them tender, the semolina light and airy, and each bite simply melts in your mouth. Ideal for a quick, homemade, and tasty dinner.

Рецепт опублікували Smakuiemo.

Advertisement

Ingredients:

ground meat (chicken or mixed) — 500 g;

sour apple — 1;

onion — 1;

egg — 1;

semolina — 2–3 tbsp;

milk or water — 50 ml;

salt, black pepper — to taste;

oil — for frying.

Instructions

Pour warm milk or water over the semolina and let it soak for a few minutes until it swells.

Minced meat and onions. Photo: smakuiemo.com.ua

Finely chop the onion and grate the apple — it will make the patties tender and juicy.

Minced meat and grated apple. Photo: smakuiemo.com.ua

In a large bowl, mix the ground meat, apple, onion, egg, soaked semolina, salt, and pepper. Knead well — the mixture should be soft and slightly moist.

Cutlets in a frying pan. Photo: smakuiemo.com.ua

Heat oil in a frying pan. Spoon the mixture directly onto the pan, shaping the patties without forming them by hand. Fry on both sides until golden, then cover with a lid and cook on low heat until done.

Read more:

One-pot baked chicken and rice with veggies — easy family dinner

Cheesy pork patties with tomato — a quick and delicious dinner

New dinner dish instead of cutlets — you’ll need chicken + rice