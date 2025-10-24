Chicken patties — no shaping needed, simple recipe for juicy homemade patties

Chicken patties without shaping — needs 500 g of mince
If you don’t like shaping patties by hand, this recipe is perfect for you — minimal effort, familiar ingredients, and maximum flavor. The apple makes them tender, the semolina light and airy, and each bite simply melts in your mouth. Ideal for a quick, homemade, and tasty dinner.
Ingredients:
- ground meat (chicken or mixed) — 500 g;
- sour apple — 1;
- onion — 1;
- egg — 1;
- semolina — 2–3 tbsp;
- milk or water — 50 ml;
- salt, black pepper — to taste;
- oil — for frying.
Instructions
Pour warm milk or water over the semolina and let it soak for a few minutes until it swells.
Finely chop the onion and grate the apple — it will make the patties tender and juicy.
In a large bowl, mix the ground meat, apple, onion, egg, soaked semolina, salt, and pepper. Knead well — the mixture should be soft and slightly moist.
Heat oil in a frying pan. Spoon the mixture directly onto the pan, shaping the patties without forming them by hand. Fry on both sides until golden, then cover with a lid and cook on low heat until done.
