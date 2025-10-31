Jewish-style fish — a flavorful dinner with aromatic vegetable sauce

Jewish-style fish. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

This classic dish never gets old. Jewish-style fish combines tender fried fillets with a rich, fragrant vegetable sauce that infuses every bite. It tastes delicious both hot and cold — and even better the next day. That’s why it’s often prepared in advance for family dinners or festive gatherings.

The recipe was published by Gospodynka.

Ingredients:

fish (hake, pollock, mullet, or gobies) — 2 kg;

salt — 1 tsp;

flour — for coating;

oil — for frying.

For the vegetable sauce:

onions — 2 pcs;

carrots — 2 pcs;

bell pepper — 1 pc;

tomato juice or paste (or lecho) — 300–400 ml;

salt — 1 tsp (or to taste);

dried garlic — 1 tsp;

black pepper — ½ tsp;

oil — 2 tbsp.

Preparation:

Clean the fish, remove the entrails, fins, and the black membrane inside (it gives bitterness). Rinse thoroughly under running water and cut into 2–5 cm pieces. Salt the fish and leave it for 5–7 minutes so it absorbs the salt but doesn’t become too salty.

Fish in a frying pan. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

Heat a generous amount of oil in a pan — about a 1 cm layer. Dredge each piece of fish in flour, place it on the hot pan, and fry on both sides until golden brown. Transfer the fried fish onto paper towels to remove excess oil.

Tomato sauce. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

For the vegetable sauce, finely chop the onion, grate the carrot, and dice the bell pepper. Heat oil in a pan, sauté the onion until golden, then add the carrot and pepper.

Fish with sauce. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

Simmer for a few minutes, then pour in the tomato juice or paste. Cook for 7–10 minutes over low heat until the sauce thickens slightly. Add salt, pepper, and dried garlic, stir, and remove from the heat.

In a deep dish, place a layer of fried fish and evenly spread the vegetable sauce on top. Cover with a lid and refrigerate for at least two hours to allow the fish to absorb all the flavors.

