Arab patterned pie — a recipe for golden tea-time baking

Dough for the pie. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

This aromatic dessert is very simple to prepare, yet it looks as if it came straight from an Eastern bakery. Soft, airy, with a golden crust and a charming pattern inside, this pie will become the centerpiece of any table. The recipe doesn’t require any complicated ingredients—just basic products found in every kitchen.

The recipe was published by Gospodynka.

You will need:

eggs — 3 pcs.;

sugar — 1 cup;

oil — 100 ml;

kefir — 1 cup;

flour — 300 g;

baking powder — 1 tsp;

cocoa — 2 tbsp;

milk — 2 tbsp (for the chocolate batter);

butter — for greasing the pan.

Preparation method

In a deep bowl, beat the eggs with sugar until light and frothy — the mixture should become pale and airy. Add oil and kefir, and mix well.

Preparing the dough. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

Sift the flour together with baking powder through a sieve, gradually add it to the liquid mixture, and whisk until smooth. Divide the resulting batter into two equal parts.

Preparing the pie. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

In a separate bowl, mix the cocoa with milk to form a paste, then add the second part of the batter — this will create a fragrant chocolate batter. Grease the baking pan with butter. Layer the batter in a chessboard pattern — alternating light and chocolate layers to create a beautiful design. Then, you can use a stick or skewer to draw several lines, forming patterns.

Pie with patterns. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

Bake at 180°C (356°F) for about 40 minutes until the pie turns golden and springy. Check for readiness with a wooden skewer — if it comes out dry, the dessert is done. After baking, allow the pie to cool slightly, cut into portions, and serve with tea or coffee.

