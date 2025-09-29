Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Portuguese custard dessert with a hint of cinnamon flavor

Portuguese custard dessert with a hint of cinnamon flavor

Publication time 30 September 2025 17:35
Portuguese custard dessert — recipe for fragrant pastry
Portuguese dessert. Photo: video still

The Portuguese custard dessert is a sweet delight that captivates with its delicate texture and vivid aroma. The combination of cinnamon and lemon zest makes this pastry truly special, while the golden puff pastry shells literally melt in your mouth. This dessert is perfect as a treat to accompany tea or coffee.

The recipe was published on the YouTube channel Pan Fartukh — Simple Recipes.

 You will need:

  • water — 75 ml;
  • sugar — 140 g;
  • zest of one lemon;
  • cinnamon sticks — 2 pcs;
  • milk — 240 ml;
  • flour — 30 g;
  • egg yolks — 4 pcs;
  • unleavened puff pastry — 500 g.

Preparation method:

In a saucepan, combine the water, sugar, lemon zest, and cinnamon sticks. Place over low heat and bring to a boil.

dessert recipe
Lemon and cinnamon. Photo: still from video

Dissolve the flour in a portion of the milk, stirring thoroughly until smooth. Add the remaining milk and place over low heat, stirring constantly until the mixture thickens. 

recipe for custard cream
Preparing the cream. Photo: still from video

Slowly pour the syrup into the milk mixture in a thin stream, stirring continuously. Cook for an additional minute, then set aside to cool.

recipe for a Portuguese dessert
Puff pastry. Photo: still from video

Roll out the puff pastry and shape it into a log, then cut into pieces about 1–1.5 cm thick. Place the pieces into molds, forming little tart shells, and put them in the freezer for 10 minutes.

recipe for a dessert with custard cream
Preparing dessert. Photo: still from video

Add the egg yolks to the cooled custard, mix thoroughly, and strain the mixture. Fill the tart shells with the custard to about two-thirds full and bake at 220 °C (428 °F) for 10–13 minutes, until the tops turn golden brown.

Julia Shcherbak - editor
Author
Julia Shcherbak
