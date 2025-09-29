Portuguese custard dessert — recipe for fragrant pastry

Portuguese dessert. Photo: video still

The Portuguese custard dessert is a sweet delight that captivates with its delicate texture and vivid aroma. The combination of cinnamon and lemon zest makes this pastry truly special, while the golden puff pastry shells literally melt in your mouth. This dessert is perfect as a treat to accompany tea or coffee.

You will need:

water — 75 ml;

sugar — 140 g;

zest of one lemon;

cinnamon sticks — 2 pcs;

milk — 240 ml;

flour — 30 g;

egg yolks — 4 pcs;

unleavened puff pastry — 500 g.

Preparation method:

In a saucepan, combine the water, sugar, lemon zest, and cinnamon sticks. Place over low heat and bring to a boil.

Lemon and cinnamon. Photo: still from video

Dissolve the flour in a portion of the milk, stirring thoroughly until smooth. Add the remaining milk and place over low heat, stirring constantly until the mixture thickens.

Preparing the cream. Photo: still from video

Slowly pour the syrup into the milk mixture in a thin stream, stirring continuously. Cook for an additional minute, then set aside to cool.

Puff pastry. Photo: still from video

Roll out the puff pastry and shape it into a log, then cut into pieces about 1–1.5 cm thick. Place the pieces into molds, forming little tart shells, and put them in the freezer for 10 minutes.

Preparing dessert. Photo: still from video

Add the egg yolks to the cooled custard, mix thoroughly, and strain the mixture. Fill the tart shells with the custard to about two-thirds full and bake at 220 °C (428 °F) for 10–13 minutes, until the tops turn golden brown.

