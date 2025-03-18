Cottage Cheese Dessert with No Flour — Delicious Breakfast Recipe

Delicious Cottage Cheese Cake Recipe No Flour
A delicious cottage cheese dessert with no unnecessary ingredients that is airy, flavorful, and perfect for a breakfast or a snack. It's easy to make and simply delicious.
The recipe is courtesy of the Pan Apron — Simple Recipes YouTube channel.
Ingredients:
- eggs — 3;
- sugar — 200 g;
- vanilla sugar — to taste;
- a pinch of salt;
- sour cream — 200 g;
- cottage cheese — 500 g;
- semolina — 100 g;
- baking soda — 1 tspn.
How to make a cheese cake with no flour
Combine eggs, sugar, vanilla sugar and a pinch of salt in a deep bowl. Beat until fluffy. Add the sour cream and continue to beat until smooth.
Add cottage cheese, semolina and baking powder. Using a blender, beat until the dough is creamy and smooth.
Grease a baking dish with oil or cover with parchment. Pour the prepared mixture into the mold and spread it evenly.
Bake in a preheated 180 °C oven for about 1 hour. Check for doneness with a toothpick — it should come out clean. If the dough is still wet, bake for a few minutes longer.
Let the casserole cool slightly before serving. Garnish with berries, honey, or sour cream. Enjoy!
