Cottage Cheese Dessert with No Flour — Delicious Breakfast Recipe

Cottage cheese casserole. Photo: YouTube screenshot @panfartuh

A delicious cottage cheese dessert with no unnecessary ingredients that is airy, flavorful, and perfect for a breakfast or a snack. It's easy to make and simply delicious.

The recipe is courtesy of the Pan Apron — Simple Recipes YouTube channel.

Ingredients:

eggs — 3;

sugar — 200 g;

vanilla sugar — to taste;

a pinch of salt;

sour cream — 200 g;

cottage cheese — 500 g;

semolina — 100 g;

baking soda — 1 tspn.

How to make a cheese cake with no flour

Combine eggs, sugar, vanilla sugar and a pinch of salt in a deep bowl. Beat until fluffy. Add the sour cream and continue to beat until smooth.

Curd mass. Photo: YouTube @panfartuh

Add cottage cheese, semolina and baking powder. Using a blender, beat until the dough is creamy and smooth.

Making a dessert. Photo: Screenshot YouTube @panfartuh

Grease a baking dish with oil or cover with parchment. Pour the prepared mixture into the mold and spread it evenly.

The finished dessert. Photo: Screenshot YouTube @panfartuh

Bake in a preheated 180 °C oven for about 1 hour. Check for doneness with a toothpick — it should come out clean. If the dough is still wet, bake for a few minutes longer.

Let the casserole cool slightly before serving. Garnish with berries, honey, or sour cream. Enjoy!

We invite you to check out our most popular recipes:

Previously, we wrote about a perfect cottage cheese cake for breakfast that everyone will love.

Quick and tasty breakfast recipe — cottage cheese muffins.

You can also find an easy recipe for a semolina cake that requires no eggs or milk, but is still delicious and puffy.

And a delicious recipe of an incredible no-bake chocolate cake.