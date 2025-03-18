Our social media:

Delicious Cottage Cheese Cake Recipe No Flour

Cottage Cheese Dessert with No Flour — Delicious Breakfast Recipe
Cottage cheese casserole. Photo: YouTube screenshot @panfartuh
A delicious cottage cheese dessert with no unnecessary ingredients that is airy, flavorful, and perfect for a breakfast or a snack. It's easy to make and simply delicious. 

The recipe is courtesy of the Pan Apron — Simple Recipes YouTube channel.

Ingredients:

  • eggs — 3;
  • sugar — 200 g;
  • vanilla sugar — to taste;
  • a pinch of salt;
  • sour cream — 200 g;
  • cottage cheese — 500 g;
  • semolina — 100 g;
  • baking soda — 1 tspn.

How to make a cheese cake with no flour

Combine eggs, sugar, vanilla sugar and a pinch of salt in a deep bowl. Beat until fluffy. Add the sour cream and continue to beat until smooth.

рецепт ніжної запіканки
Curd mass. Photo: YouTube @panfartuh

Add cottage cheese, semolina and baking powder. Using a blender, beat until the dough is creamy and smooth.

простий рецепт ніжної запіканки
Making a dessert. Photo: Screenshot YouTube @panfartuh

Grease a baking dish with oil or cover with parchment. Pour the prepared mixture into the mold and spread it evenly.

швидкий рецепт ніжної запіканки
The finished dessert. Photo: Screenshot YouTube @panfartuh

Bake in a preheated 180 °C oven for about 1 hour. Check for doneness with a toothpick — it should come out clean. If the dough is still wet, bake for a few minutes longer.

Let the casserole cool slightly before serving. Garnish with berries, honey, or sour cream. Enjoy!

