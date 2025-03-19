If you have milk and Nescafé — Delicious No bake Dessert Recipe

Milk Dessert Tenderness Without Gelatin — No Bake Recipe
With 17 oz (500 ml) of milk, you can make an amazingly delicate dessert without gelatin or baking. It has a creamy texture, rich chocolate and coffee flavor, and is quick and easy to prepare.
The recipe was published by Smachnenke.
Ingredients:
- sugar — 3 tbsp;
- cornstarch — 2 tbsp;
- instant coffee (Nescafé) — 1 tbsp;
- milk — 500 ml (17 oz);
- dark chocolate — 60 g;
- sweet cream — 1 package;
- cocoa — for decoration.
How to cook
Mix sugar, cornstarch, and instant coffee in a saucepan. Add the milk and mix thoroughly with a whisk to avoid lumps.
Put the mixture on low heat, stirring constantly. Add the dark chocolate and heat until the chocolate is completely dissolved, and a homogeneous mass is formed.
Pour the dessert into glass molds and leave to cool at room temperature. Then put in the refrigerator until completely thickened.
Beat the well-cooled sweet cream with a mixer until stiff peaks form.
Take out the dessert from the fridge, decorate with whipped cream using a pastry bag and sprinkle with cocoa. Add chopped nuts if desired.
