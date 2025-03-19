Our social media:

Milk Dessert Tenderness Without Gelatin — No Bake Recipe

19 March 2025 03:11
Maryna Evtiagina - editor
If you have milk and Nescafé — Delicious No bake Dessert Recipe
Milk Dessert Tenderness. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua
With 17 oz (500 ml) of milk, you can make an amazingly delicate dessert without gelatin or baking. It has a creamy texture, rich chocolate and coffee flavor, and is quick and easy to prepare.

The recipe was published by Smachnenke.

Ingredients:

  • sugar — 3 tbsp;
  • cornstarch — 2 tbsp;
  • instant coffee (Nescafé) — 1 tbsp;
  • milk — 500 ml (17 oz);
  • dark chocolate — 60 g;
  • sweet cream — 1 package;
  • cocoa — for decoration.

How to cook

Mix sugar, cornstarch, and instant coffee in a saucepan. Add the milk and mix thoroughly with a whisk to avoid lumps.

десерт Ніжність без духовки та желатину потрібно 500 мл. молока
Milk and instant coffee. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

Put the mixture on low heat, stirring constantly. Add the dark chocolate and heat until the chocolate is completely dissolved, and a homogeneous mass is formed.

десерт Ніжність без духовки 500 мл. молока
Dark chocolate. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

Pour the dessert into glass molds and leave to cool at room temperature. Then put in the refrigerator until completely thickened.

десерт Ніжність без желатина 500 мл. молока
Preparing a dessert. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

Beat the well-cooled sweet cream with a mixer until stiff peaks form.

суфле Ніжність без желатина 500 мл. молока
Preparation of the cream. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

Take out the dessert from the fridge, decorate with whipped cream using a pastry bag and sprinkle with cocoa. Add chopped nuts if desired.

десерт Ніжність без желатина та без випічки 500 мл. молока
Ready to eat dessert. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

