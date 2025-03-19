If you have milk and Nescafé — Delicious No bake Dessert Recipe

Milk Dessert Tenderness. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

With 17 oz (500 ml) of milk, you can make an amazingly delicate dessert without gelatin or baking. It has a creamy texture, rich chocolate and coffee flavor, and is quick and easy to prepare.

The recipe was published by Smachnenke.

Ingredients:

sugar — 3 tbsp;

cornstarch — 2 tbsp;

instant coffee (Nescafé) — 1 tbsp;

milk — 500 ml (17 oz);

dark chocolate — 60 g;

sweet cream — 1 package;

cocoa — for decoration.

How to cook

Mix sugar, cornstarch, and instant coffee in a saucepan. Add the milk and mix thoroughly with a whisk to avoid lumps.

Milk and instant coffee. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

Put the mixture on low heat, stirring constantly. Add the dark chocolate and heat until the chocolate is completely dissolved, and a homogeneous mass is formed.

Dark chocolate. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

Pour the dessert into glass molds and leave to cool at room temperature. Then put in the refrigerator until completely thickened.

Preparing a dessert. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

Beat the well-cooled sweet cream with a mixer until stiff peaks form.

Preparation of the cream. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

Take out the dessert from the fridge, decorate with whipped cream using a pastry bag and sprinkle with cocoa. Add chopped nuts if desired.

Ready to eat dessert. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

