Delicious cookies made with coffee and flour in 20 minutes

Coffee and flour — a homemade dessert in 20 minutes
You don't need complicated ingredients to make a real homemade treat. Just two basic ingredients — coffee and flour — turn into flavorful cookies with a delicate buttercream topping.
This simple recipe is worth trying.
Ingredients:
- instant coffee — 2 tbsp;
- water (boiling water) — 1 cup;
- flour — 350 g;
- sugar powder — 1 tbsp;
- salt — 1 tsp;
- egg — 1.
Crème:
- cream cheese — 70 g;
- high fat sweet cream — 120 ml;
- sugar powder — 2 tbsp;
- white chocolate (optional) — 1 bar.
How to make cookies from coffee and flour
Brew coffee with boiling water, let cool. Mix flour, powdered sugar and salt in a bowl. Pour in the cooled coffee, add the egg and knead to form a dough. Cover with plastic wrap and let rest for 5–10 minutes.
Roll out the dough into a layer, cut out circles using a glass.
Heat the oil in a frying pan and fry the biscuits on both sides until golden brown. Place on paper towels to remove excess oil.
For the cream, beat the cream cheese, high fat sweet cream and powdered sugar with a mixer until smooth. Put the cream into a pastry bag.
Fill each cookie with cream, making a small hole in the middle.
If desired, melt the white chocolate in a water bath and dip the cookies.
Let it cool down and serve. Enjoy!
