Delicious cookies made with coffee and flour in 20 minutes

Coffee and flour. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

You don't need complicated ingredients to make a real homemade treat. Just two basic ingredients — coffee and flour — turn into flavorful cookies with a delicate buttercream topping.

This simple recipe that is worth trying is courtesy of Gospodynka.

Ingredients:

instant coffee — 2 tbsp;

water (boiling water) — 1 cup;

flour — 350 g;

sugar powder — 1 tbsp;

salt — 1 tsp;

egg — 1.

Crème:

cream cheese — 70 g;

high fat sweet cream — 120 ml;

sugar powder — 2 tbsp;

white chocolate (optional) — 1 bar.

How to make cookies from coffee and flour

Brew coffee with boiling water, let cool. Mix flour, powdered sugar and salt in a bowl. Pour in the cooled coffee, add the egg and knead to form a dough. Cover with plastic wrap and let rest for 5–10 minutes.

Preparation of the dough. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

Roll out the dough into a layer, cut out circles using a glass.

Dough circles. Photo.: gospodynka.com.ua

Heat the oil in a frying pan and fry the biscuits on both sides until golden brown. Place on paper towels to remove excess oil.

Cookies in a frying pan. Photo.: gospodynka.com.ua

For the cream, beat the cream cheese, high fat sweet cream and powdered sugar with a mixer until smooth. Put the cream into a pastry bag.

Preparation of the cream. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

Fill each cookie with cream, making a small hole in the middle.

Cookies filled with cream. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

If desired, melt the white chocolate in a water bath and dip the cookies.

Decorating cookies. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

Let it cool down and serve. Enjoy!

