Quick Yummy Breakfast in 20 minutes — Use Cottage cheese and One Apple

Apple Cinnamon Cottage Cheese Bake — Delicious Recipe
This simple recipe is sure to become a family favorite — a hearty and delicious breakfast can be made in as little as 20 minutes. You will need a pack of cottage cheese, a fresh apple, and a few simple ingredients to make a tasty cinnamon baking.
Recipe published by Gospodynka.
Ingredients:
- cottage cheese — 200 g;
- sugar — 80 g;
- salt — one pinch;
- egg — 1;
- butter — 60 g;
- vanilla sugar — 8 g;
- flour — 230 g;
- baking soda — 10 g;
- apple — 1 pc.
Decoration:
- sugar — 3 tbsp;
- cinnamon — 1 tsp.
How to make a crispy breakfast with an apple
Put cottage cheese in a deep bowl, add sugar, salt, egg, melted butter and vanilla sugar. Mix well until smooth.
Pour in the flour and baking powder and knead the soft dough. Peel the apple, cut into small cubes and add to the dough, mixing thoroughly.
Divide the dough into small pieces and form balls. Prepare the sprinkles: mix sugar and cinnamon, roll each ball in the mixture.
Cover the baking dish with parchment and place the balls at a small distance from each other.
Bake in a preheated 180°C oven for 20 minutes. Cool and serve with tea or coffee.
We invite you to check out our selection of the most popular breakfast recipes:
Previously, we wrote about a perfect cottage cheese cake for breakfast that everyone will love.
Quick and tasty breakfast recipe — cottage cheese muffins.
You can also find an easy recipe for a semolina cake that requires no eggs or milk, but is still delicious and puffy.
And a delicious recipe of an incredible no-bake chocolate cake.