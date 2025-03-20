Quick Yummy Breakfast in 20 minutes — Use Cottage cheese and One Apple

Breakfast in 20 minutes. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

This simple recipe is sure to become a family favorite — a hearty and delicious breakfast can be made in as little as 20 minutes. You will need a pack of cottage cheese, a fresh apple, and a few simple ingredients to make a tasty cinnamon baking.

Recipe published by Gospodynka.

Ingredients:

cottage cheese — 200 g;

sugar — 80 g;

salt — one pinch;

egg — 1;

butter — 60 g;

vanilla sugar — 8 g;

flour — 230 g;

baking soda — 10 g;

apple — 1 pc.

Decoration:

sugar — 3 tbsp;

cinnamon — 1 tsp.

How to make a crispy breakfast with an apple

Put cottage cheese in a deep bowl, add sugar, salt, egg, melted butter and vanilla sugar. Mix well until smooth.

Cottage cheese and an apple. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

Pour in the flour and baking powder and knead the soft dough. Peel the apple, cut into small cubes and add to the dough, mixing thoroughly.

Cinnamon and balls. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

Divide the dough into small pieces and form balls. Prepare the sprinkles: mix sugar and cinnamon, roll each ball in the mixture.

Ready-made balls. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

Cover the baking dish with parchment and place the balls at a small distance from each other.

Cheese baking. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

Bake in a preheated 180°C oven for 20 minutes. Cool and serve with tea or coffee.

