Apple Cinnamon Cottage Cheese Bake — Delicious Recipe

20 March 2025 05:57
Olena Popova - editor
Olena Popova
editor
Quick Yummy Breakfast in 20 minutes — Use Cottage cheese and One Apple
Breakfast in 20 minutes. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua
This simple recipe is sure to become a family favorite — a hearty and delicious breakfast can be made in as little as 20 minutes. You will need a pack of cottage cheese, a fresh apple, and a few simple ingredients to make a tasty cinnamon baking. 

Recipe published by Gospodynka.

Ingredients:

  • cottage cheese — 200 g;
  • sugar — 80 g;
  • salt — one pinch;
  • egg — 1;
  • butter — 60 g;
  • vanilla sugar — 8 g;
  • flour — 230 g;
  • baking soda — 10 g;
  • apple — 1 pc.

Decoration:

  • sugar — 3 tbsp;
  • cinnamon — 1 tsp.

How to make a crispy breakfast with an apple

Put cottage cheese in a deep bowl, add sugar, salt, egg, melted butter and vanilla sugar. Mix well until smooth.

що смачного приготувати на сніданок з сиру та яблук
Cottage cheese and an apple. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

Pour in the flour and baking powder and knead the soft dough. Peel the apple, cut into small cubes and add to the dough, mixing thoroughly.

що приготувати з сиру та яблук
Cinnamon and balls. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

Divide the dough into small pieces and form balls. Prepare the sprinkles: mix sugar and cinnamon, roll each ball in the mixture.

що приготувати на сніданок з сиру та яблук
Ready-made balls. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

Cover the baking dish with parchment and place the balls at a small distance from each other.

що приготувати на сніданок з сиру
Cheese baking. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

Bake in a preheated 180°C oven for 20 minutes. Cool and serve with tea or coffee.

