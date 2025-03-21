Homemade Apple Pie Recipe Quick and Easy 60 minutes Bake

Best Apple Pie Recipe — Delicious and Quick
The most apple-y Fairy Tale Pie is a combination of delicate dough, juicy apples and harmonious flavor. Its soft structure makes it look like a cream cake, but it is much easier to prepare.
This recipe was published by Gospodynka.
Ingredients:
- apples — 500 g (4 pcs.)
- juice of 1 lemon and zest — optional;
- eggs — 3;
- salt — one pinch;
- sugar — 200 g;
- flour — 130 g;
- melted butter — 25 g;
- cream (or sour cream) — 25 g;
- powdered sugar — optional.
How to cook
Peel the apples, cut them into cubes, sprinkle with lemon juice, add zest and mix.
Beat the eggs with a pinch of salt until frothy, then gradually add the sugar and beat until light and fluffy. Sift in the flour and mix gently with a mixer until smooth. Add melted butter and cream and mix again.
Cover the mold with parchment. Mix apples with the dough and put them in the mold. Bake in a preheated 180 °C oven for about 50–60 minutes. Sprinkle the finished cake with powdered sugar if desired. Enjoy!
