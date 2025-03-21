Homemade Apple Pie Recipe Quick and Easy 60 minutes Bake

Apple pie. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

The most apple-y Fairy Tale Pie is a combination of delicate dough, juicy apples and harmonious flavor. Its soft structure makes it look like a cream cake, but it is much easier to prepare.

This recipe was published by Gospodynka.

Ingredients:

apples — 500 g (4 pcs.)

juice of 1 lemon and zest — optional;

eggs — 3;

salt — one pinch;

sugar — 200 g;

flour — 130 g;

melted butter — 25 g;

cream (or sour cream) — 25 g;

powdered sugar — optional.

How to cook

Peel the apples, cut them into cubes, sprinkle with lemon juice, add zest and mix.

Apple cubes. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

Beat the eggs with a pinch of salt until frothy, then gradually add the sugar and beat until light and fluffy. Sift in the flour and mix gently with a mixer until smooth. Add melted butter and cream and mix again.

Cooking a pie. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

Cover the mold with parchment. Mix apples with the dough and put them in the mold. Bake in a preheated 180 °C oven for about 50–60 minutes. Sprinkle the finished cake with powdered sugar if desired. Enjoy!

We invite you to check out our selection of the most popular breakfast recipes:

Perfect cottage cheese cake for breakfast that everyone will love.

Crispy apple and cinnamon baking with cottage cheese.

Quick and tasty breakfast recipe — cottage cheese muffins.

Homemade dessert in 20 minutes, made with coffee and flour.

Easy recipe for a semolina cake that requires no eggs or milk, but is still delicious and puffy.

And a delicious recipe of an incredible no-bake chocolate cake.