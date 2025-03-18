Salad with liver and beetroot — boosts the level of iron

Boiled beetroot. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

Iron is the key element for energy and well-being. This salad with liver and beetroot will not only fill you up but also help maintain a healthy balance of trace elements in your body.

The recipe was published by Smachnenke.

You will need:

boiled beetroot — 400 g;

chicken liver — 300 g;

onion - 1 small onion or half;

water — 4 tbsp;

vinegar 9% — 1 tbsp;

sugar — 1 tsp;

apple juice — 3 tbsp;

parsley — to taste;

oil — for frying;

salt and pepper — to taste.

How to cook

Cut the boiled beetroot into cubes, add 1 tsp of oil, and mix.

Blue onion. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

Pour the sugar into the bowl of water and stir until it dissolves. Cut the onion into half rings, add to the marinade, and leave for 15 minutes.

Chicken liver. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

Rinse the chicken liver, dry well, cut into small pieces, and fry in vegetable oil until tender. Pour in the apple juice and simmer for a few minutes until the liquid evaporates.

Salad with liver and beetroot. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

Mix the beetroot, liver, pickled onions, and chopped parsley in a bowl. Add salt and pepper to taste and mix thoroughly.

Earlier, we wrote about the recipe for the hearty lean "instant" salad, which is suitable for dinner.

Also, pay attention to the Picnic Salad with simple ingredients and simple effort, which you can do in 5 minutes.

We also wrote about 5 lean salads for every day to eat and lose weight at the same time.

We also recommend that you read the list of foods that can normalize metabolism and lose extra pounds.